Commercial HVACEngineering NewsHVAC Design/Construction Process

Hillmann Consulting LLC Names Jacob Hillman Parnter

Hillmann
February 10, 2020
KEYWORDS consulting engineers / engineering / Engineering firms / environment
Reprints
No Comments

UNION, N.J. — Jacob Hillmann has been named a partner at Hillmann Consulting LLC. HIllmann, who works out of the firm’s Union, New Jersey, office, began his career  at Hillmann in Massachusetts. Having grown up in this business, Hillmann started out as a technician and worked his way up to a regional management role. In 2017, he relocated to New Jersey, taking on the role of national account manager.

“We are excited to add Jacob as a Partner of the firm,” said Christopher Hillmann, president and CEO, Hillmann Consulting LLC. “He brings a wealth of environmental consulting experience and business development skills and is a tremendous resource to our clients.”

Jacob Hillmann joins Christopher Hillmann, Michael Nehlsen, Matthew Kamin, Michele Spinowitz, and Brandon Clements as partners in the firm. For more information, visit www.hillmannconsulting.com.

 

es-subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.