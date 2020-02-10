Hillmann Consulting LLC Names Jacob Hillman Parnter

UNION, N.J. — Jacob Hillmann has been named a partner at Hillmann Consulting LLC. HIllmann, who works out of the firm’s Union, New Jersey, office, began his career at Hillmann in Massachusetts. Having grown up in this business, Hillmann started out as a technician and worked his way up to a regional management role. In 2017, he relocated to New Jersey, taking on the role of national account manager.

“We are excited to add Jacob as a Partner of the firm,” said Christopher Hillmann, president and CEO, Hillmann Consulting LLC. “He brings a wealth of environmental consulting experience and business development skills and is a tremendous resource to our clients.”

Jacob Hillmann joins Christopher Hillmann, Michael Nehlsen, Matthew Kamin, Michele Spinowitz, and Brandon Clements as partners in the firm. For more information, visit www.hillmannconsulting.com.