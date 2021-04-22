FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Jim Newman, owner and managing partner of Newman Consulting Group, LLC (NCG) in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was honored as a Fellow of the international ASHRAE organization.

According to the organization’s announcement issued earlier this month, “Fellow ASHRAE is a membership grade that recognizes members who have attained distinction and made substantial contributions in HVACR and the built environment, such as education, research, engineering design and consultation, publications, presentations, and mentoring.”

Newman was one of 14 members to receive this honor at this year’s virtual conference.

Jim Newman has been promoting energy conservation and IAQ for more than 40 years and has been known as the “Dean of Green” since 2008 for educating people the world over as an author, featured panelist, ASHRAE distinguished lecturer, keynote speaker, and trainer. He has taught architects and engineers, building managers, maintenance professionals, student groups, and the media about sustainability and green building technology.

In 2002, he founded NCG to help commercial, industrial and multifamily property owners implement energy efficiency projects to eliminate waste and save money. Today, NCG is an energy efficiency and green building consulting firm specializing in energy audits, LEED certification consulting, building commissioning and re- and retro-commissioning, and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) financing. For more information, visit www.newmanconsultinggroup.us/ncg-news