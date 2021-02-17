DULUTH, Ga. — Performance Consulting Associates Inc. (PCA), a provider of maintenance, storeroom, and asset management solutions, today announced that Bruce Hawkins, CMRP, CAMA, will be joining the firm as a PCA Senior Associate.

“Bruce Hawkins is a highly regarded maintenance and reliability professional whose work in the industry speaks for itself,” said Richard A. DeFazio, president, PCA. “As we strive to build the most talented group of reliability professionals, we are very fortunate to welcome Bruce to our team.”

Hawkins has more than 25 years of experience as a practitioner in varied maintenance and reliability roles, including engineer and manager as well as 18 years of consulting experience in a broad array of industry verticals. He also possesses significant expertise in maintenance and reliability program development and business process design implementation.

“PCA has a reputation as a great place to work in the maintenance and asset management field and is known for its work implementing asset reliability methodologies,” said Hawkins. “I very much look forward to joining the thought-leaders at PCA and serving its clients.”

A History of Focused Achievement

Actively involved with the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP), Hawkins has held numerous committee chair and board of directors’ positions within that organization. He currently serves as the SMRP's liaison to the Global Forum on Maintenance and Asset Management (GFMAM) and the World Partners in Asset Management (WPiAM). He is a past chair of the SMRP Certifying Organization.

Hawkins is also a Prosci® Certified Change Practitioner and holds a Certified Asset Management Assessor (CAMA) certification from World Partners in Asset Management. He served on the ISO Technical Committee ISO/TC 251 Asset Management during the development and launch of the ISO 5500x series of standards. Widely recognized for his proficiency in asset management, lean maintenance, reliability management, and maintenance management, Hawkins has authored papers or given presentations on more than 30 topics. These cover the spectrum of maintenance and reliability from “Evidence-Based Asset Management” and “Critical Work Management Metrics” to “How Reliability Impacts Shareholder Value.” For more information, visit www.pcaconsulting.com.