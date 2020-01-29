Fully Integrated Gas-Powered Generator Line – Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. — Kohler is extending its gaseous-powered industrial generator lineup featuring the company’s 6.2-liter V8 turbocharged engine with new models at 100kW and 125kW. The generators’ turbocharged engines are optimized for applications and integrate durable aluminum cylinder heads with heavy-duty valves and valve seats.

With the launch of these new generators, Kohler now offers fully integrated gas-powered models ranging between 40kW and 125kW — all powered by Kohler engines. These generators provide users with the flexibility to select the appropriate gas fuel source for a specific application — natural gas, LP, or patent-pending dual fuel — and are ideally suited to a variety of settings, such as commercial and municipal buildings, educational facilities, apartment complexes, health clinics, and nursing homes.

“Our gas generators are suited for a wide array of industrial settings and, because they’re fully-integrated units, Kohler provides one-source responsibility for the generating system and accessories, including fast and easy access to our genuine aftermarket parts and service,” said Amy Haese, associate product manager for KOHLER industrial generators.

The KG100 and KG125 generators feature Kohler’s Fast Response X excitation system that delivers excellent voltage response and short-circuit capability using a rare-earth, permanent magnet-excited alternator. They are available as open or closed units and can be ordered with KOHLER’s recently launched sound-attenuated, hurricane-rated enclosure. This durable aluminum enclosure meets the most stringent and widely recognized Testing Application Standards (TAS) within the Florida Building Code for wind load and projectile impact.

The KG100 and KG125 gensets also feature the KOHLER APM402 controller, which offers a digital display and menu control for easy access to local data as well as seamless remote communication through standard protocol support for remote annunciator and building management system integration.

The KG100 and KG125 generators are now exclusively available through KOHLER’s extensive network of dealers/distributors throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.kohlerpower.com.