KOHLER, Wis. — KOHLER Power Systems is launching several new models of 60- and 50-Hz gaseous-powered industrial generators, ranging from 300-500 kW, targeting mission critical, industrial, and commercial applications.

The new REZXD generator set lineup features an 18.3-liter, V-10 engine powering the 300- and 350-kW models, while the 21.9 liter, V-12 engine powers the 400-, 450- and 500-kW models. The generators’ turbocharged engines integrate durable cast-iron cylinder heads with forged steel crankshafts and are optimized for power generation to maximize performance.

These generators provide users with the flexibility to select the appropriate gas fuel source for a specific application, including natural gas (primary) and LP (secondary), and feature a dual fuel option with a patent-pending fuel reset box. This dual fuel system enables the generator to switch automatically from natural gas to LP, and when sensing that LP is low, it reverts back to natural gas. There is also a switch on the reset box that allows users to switch from one fuel to the other manually without operation disruption. For ease of installation, a fuel inlet connection is provided on the skid wall along with an oil drain connection.

The new units are ideal to provide reliable standby power for a variety of applications, including commercial and municipal buildings, water treatment, educational facilities, apartment complexes, health clinics and nursing homes, and more.

“We understand that installation versatility and footprint parameters are always important considerations for our customers, so we focus a great deal of attention on designing a compact package without sacrificing power and performance,” said Amy Haese, associate product manager for KOHLER industrial generators. “Our 400- and 500-kW enclosures were designed with a 34-inch reduction in length and 10-inch reduction in width to ensure flexibility in installation.”

The generators are available as open or closed units and can be specified with KOHLER-designed, sound-attenuated enclosures. The durable aluminum enclosures are also hurricane-rated and meet the most stringent and widely recognized Testing Application Standards (TAS) within the Florida Building Code for wind load and projectile impact.

Users have their choice of controllers, including the APM402 and APM603. Both of these options offer precise voltage regulation, a digital display, and menu control for easy access to local data, seamless remote communication through standard protocol including support for remote annunciation, and building management system integration.

The newer APM 603 provides enhanced performance and monitoring features such as (+/-.25%) voltage regulation, dual fuel control, expanded inputs and outputs, a larger 7-inch display, and the ability to parallel as many as eight generator sets.

“Our gas generators are suited for a wide array of industrial settings and because they’re fully integrated units, Kohler provides one-source responsibility for the generating system and accessories, including fast, easy access to our genuine aftermarket parts and service,” said Haese.

For more information, visit www.kohlerpower.com.