KOHLER, Wis. — Kohler Power Systems, a business within the Kohler Co. Power Group, announces a 155,000 square-foot expansion to its existing North American manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. The project, now underway, includes a state-of-the-art production and testing space and increased warehousing as well as a customer experience center. The plant expansion supports Kohler’s continued growth in key strategic markets — mission critical and data center segments specifically. This is the second major expansion in the last eight years, following a decade of sustained growth and successful product introductions.

As Kohler Power Systems’ business continues to grow, so does the demand for large industrial diesel generators — greater than 2,000 kilowatts — and integrated power systems being designed and built in the factory. Kohler is the only generator set manufacturer to provide factory-built enclosures in this range and supply a completely integrated system from a single facility. The company is committed to developing cleaner energy solutions with generators that lead the industry in power density and fuel economy and contribute to a lower environmental impact.

The plant expansion addresses current and future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow through assembly, testing, and enclosing of generator sets.

“This strategic capital investment helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and grow market share for many years to come,” said Brian Melka, group president, KOHLER Power. “We will always strive to surpass our customers’ expectations, and this expansion is a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy.”

“This facility is Kohler’s North American center of excellence for industrial solutions ranging from 250-4,000 kilowatts. The expansion and redesign of production processes enable us to increase capacity for generators, switchgear, engineered enclosures, and testing capabilities ensuring we continue to meet the demands of the market and our customers,” said Charles Hunsucker, GM-Americas and data centers, KOHLER Power Systems. “The project delivers the needed space to enhance our vendor managed finished goods stocking program, which is essential for our key partners in the data center market. We’re excited to provide a world-class customer experience center that will showcase our proud 101-year history of Kohler Power and offer existing and future customers a comfortable environment and gracious experience.”

For more information, visit www.kohlerpower.com.