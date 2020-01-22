KD Series Generators – Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. — In addition to exceeding all necessary EPA standards, the Kohler KD Series of large diesel industrial generators now conforms to stringent limits on nitrogen oxides (NOx) enforced within certain air quality non-attainment zones. The company was able to meet this requirement without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series’ technologically advanced engine and fuel system. The highly regarded generator lineup has been well received in targeted industrial segments around the world, including data centers, hospitals, water-treatment facilities, and more.

“This is an important advancement for our KD Series generators because they’re now an EPA-approved option for non-attainment zones, like northern Virginia, that have both a very heavy concentration of data centers and very strict limits on NOx emissions,” said Brad Meissner, product manager for Kohler industrial generators. “The highly efficient KD Series generators have always met EPA Tier II standards, but with the new modification, they’re able to meet the not-to-exceed limit for NOx established by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ). This development positions our KD Series as an appealing new solution for a rapidly-expanding base of customers with unique emissions considerations in northern Virginia as well as many other regions nationwide.”

When engineering the KD Series for reduced NOx emissions, Kohler factored in the possible variation in results which may occur when testing the generators at an end customer’s site. This was initiated to deliver additional peace of mind to owners and operators and help minimize any last-minute certification issues following installation. For more information, visit www.kohlerpower.com.