Armstrong Names Todd Rief CEO

TORONTO — S. A. Armstrong Limited has announced that Todd Rief has joined the organization as CEO.

Rief has more than 25 years of experience in both small and large organizations. In his most recent role, he worked with Honeywell International Inc., where he served as chief commercial officer for the Homes and Buildings Technologies division. In 12 years with Honeywell, he served in a variety of positions including president and general manager of the Environmental and Energy Solutions Group and president and general manager of the Life Safety and Security group.

Rief joined Honeywell from Sun Microsystems, where he served as general manager of the Storage Services Business. Prior to that, he was an associate with the leading consulting firms Booz Allen & Hamilton and McKinsey & Co. His academic background includes both a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and economics and an MBA.

In the role of CEO, Rief will report directly to Charles Armstrong, the executive chairman of S. A. Armstrong Limited. Rief will assume responsibility for the parent company, S.A. Armstrong Limited, and all subsidiary companies and business lines, such as buildings, mining & industrial, and the foundry business.

“Todd’s knowledge and passion for technology, his superior strategic capabilities, and his proven track record in business organizational performance improvement will be instrumental in the continuing execution of Armstrong growth in existing and new markets,” said Charles Armstrong.”

For more information, visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com.