TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced that Simon Allan has been named global director, standard building products, and a member of the company’s leadership board.

Allan joined Armstrong in 2018 with responsibility for Armstrong’s U.K. and European wholesale strategy and the development of the circulator market in those markets. In mid-2019, he assumed the interim role of Sales Director, U.K., and has led the team through a period of transformation and change including the 2020 coronavirus business interruption.

In his new role, Allan will report directly to CEO Todd Rief and continue to be located in the U.K. As the director of standard building products, he will provide global general management leadership for the circulator business, including product development, and work with sales leaders to grow the business.

Prior to joining Armstrong, he held a series of senior management positions with Wolseley U.K., one of the country’s largest plumbing, heating, and cooling trade specialist merchants. He came to Wolseley from RS Components Electrical & Electric Manufacturing, where he served most recently as group commercial director. For more information, visit https://armstrongfluidtechnology.com.