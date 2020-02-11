Fieldpiece Instruments Names Cameron Rouns CEO

ORANGE, Calif. — Fieldpiece Instruments, an HVACR manufacturer solely dedicated to creating tools and test instruments for HVACR professionals, appointed Cameron Rouns CEO.

Rouns brings more than 25 years of experience delivering market-transforming technologies and instrumentation across a broad range of industries. Previously, he held key positions with diverse companies from pre-revenue startups to Fortune 500 companies, including Kimberly-Clark, Medtronic, Abbott, and others where he has been responsible for leading teams to develop, manufacture, and commercialize break-through technologies.

“Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative company focused on creating and bringing to market better, simpler, and more efficient HVACR tools and test instruments,” said Rouns. “The success of an organization is based on having strong ties to the customers you serve. I was inspired and very aligned with Fieldpiece’s customer-driven culture and the deep commitment of bringing innovation to the HVACR industry. My goal is to continue Fieldpiece’s growth and solidify our reputation as the industry's most trusted and used tools. I’m looking forward to joining the great team at Fieldpiece.”

“We have been searching for the best person to lead Fieldpiece into this new decade and beyond,” said Rey Harju, founder, Fieldpiece Instruments. “Cam has a strong history of leveraging advanced innovation to propel businesses to dominant market positions. As we continue to develop new products and refine our current ones, we will rely on Cam to provide feedback and keep us on the right path. With his help, our goal is to continue to bring more useful tools to market."

For more information, visit www.fieldpiece.com.