IMEG Corp. Acquires Three New Firms

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — IMEG Corp. has added three new firms in 2019 year-end acquisitions. The deals capped off a 12-month period that brought in five firms and 10 new office locations, continuing the company’s expansion goal of providing engineering services in all disciplines throughout the U.S.

The three new firms are:

W.L. Cassell & Associates, Inc., an engineering firm in Kansas City, Missouri. Since 1933, the firm has provided comprehensive design and construction administration of mechanical, electrical, and communications systems.

Monroe & Newell Engineers, Inc., a structural engineering firm in Denver and Vail, Colorado. Since 1991, the firm has provided a range of consulting services with expertise in post-tensioned concrete, precast concrete, structural steel, and wood.

Territorial-Landworks, Inc. (TLI), a Montana-based civil engineering, surveying, and land use consulting firm specializing in public and private sector land use and community development projects throughout Montana, eastern Washington, and western North Dakota.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome W.L. Cassell, Monroe & Newell, and Territorial-Landworks into our company,” said Paul VanDuyne, president and CEO, IMEG. “By blending each of these firm’s expertise with IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio we bolster our synergy for continued future growth throughout the U.S. – allowing us to leverage a broader base of market and ever-expanding technical expertise.”

All firms joined IMEG Dec. 31, 2019, and are doing business, respectively, as W.L. Cassell, now IMEG; Monroe & Newell, now IMEG; and Territorial-Landworks, now IMEG. Each firm also will continue to operate out of their existing locations. For more information, visit www.imegcorp.com.