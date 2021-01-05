ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — IMEG Corp. has acquired Cleveland-based Fredrick, Fredrick & Heller Engineers Inc. (FF&H), the fifth acquisition by the firm in 2020 as it strategically grows and expands services and client collaboration across the U.S.

FF&H has been in the building construction industry since 1934, providing design and consulting of mechanical and electrical systems for healthcare, education, and corporate clients. It has designed systems for some of the most advanced buildings in the greater Cleveland region.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome FF&H into our company,” said Paul VanDuyne, president/CEO, IMEG. “This strategic opportunity combines FF&H’s health care and MEP expertise with IMEG’s full-service work throughout the U.S. and creates a strong synergy for future growth.”

Mike Long, principal, FF&H, said his team is excited to begin the New Year as part of IMEG. “We are looking forward to this partnership and moving into this next chapter of our firm’s growth,” he said. “This merger brings together decades of expertise and a passion for health care design and elevating the patient experience. We are excited to expand our service offerings and offer our clients and team members more opportunities.”

The firm’s leadership and team will remain, continuing to deliver a collaborative client experience and doing business as FF&H, now IMEG. The company will continue to operate from its existing location in Cleveland. For more information, visit www.ffhengineers.com.