IMEG Corp. Acquires Cardno Structural Engineering

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Founded in Houston in 1976 as Haynes Whaley, the structural group of the firm joined Cardno, a publicly traded global engineering and environmental consulting firm, in October 2013. The team specializes in structural design and forensic engineering in a variety of market sectors. Its offices in Reston, Virginia, Houston, and Austin, Texas, add to the reach of IMEG’s previously existing 50 offices.

“We are excited to add Cardno’s structural team and deepen our bench of expertise,” said Paul VanDuyne, president and CEO, IMEG. “Their strong and diverse client base is a testament to their technical skills and customer-based focus — two vital characteristics that match IMEG’s own priorities.”

VanDuyne added that the team’s structural capabilities complement IMEG’s existing MEP capabilities in the Texas region and the Reston office is a great first step in expanding east.

“This enables us to now offer full engineering building design services in the Texas marketplace and positions IMEG for future growth,” he said.

Bob Pronier, principal and team leader, said his team is looking forward to being part of IMEG’s growing national presence and breadth of disciplines.

“By combining both firms’ structural building expertise, along with IMEG’s building design experience in multiple national markets, we’re creating a strong synergy for future growth,” he said. “This acquisition also enhances the expertise and value we bring to our clients.”

Pronier will continue to lead the Reston, Houston, and Austin operations.

The team joined IMEG on May 29 and is now doing business as IMEG Corp. It will continue to operate out of its existing locations with the same team and leadership continuity. AEC Advisors LLC initiated the transaction and advised Cardno. For more information, visit www.imegcorp.com.