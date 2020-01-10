HVAC Design/Construction Process

Engineered Systems' Top 20 Products of 2019

See what HVAC equipment caught readers' attention last year in our Top 20 Products list.

Top 20 of 2019
January 10, 2020
KEYWORDS air handling / boilers / chillers / heat pumps / valves / ventilators / VRF
Each year, Engineered Systems’ editors receive thousands of HVACR product releases from industry manufacturers. The 20 products on the list below have earned the distinction of being Engineered Systems’ Top Products of 2019 based on page views at www.esmagazine.com.

Compiled by Herb Woerpel, editor-in-chief

Flip the product image to learn more about individual ES Top Products of 2019.

 

Lennox’s CBA38MV Air Handler

#1
Lennox’s CBA38MV Air Handler



Read More

Greenheck Model AER Fan

#2
Greenheck’s Model AER Fan



Read More

Navien NFC Fire Tube

#3
Navien’s NFC Fire Tube Combi Boilers



Read More

Greenheck’s HVLS Ceiling Fans

#4
Greenheck’s HVLS Ceiling Fans



Read More

Automated Logic’s OptiPoint Smart Valves

#5
Automated Logic’s OptiPoint Smart Valves



Read More

Bosch Thermotechnology’s BGH96 Series Furnace

#6
Bosch Thermotechnology’s BGH96 Series Furnace



Read More

Samsung’s DVM Chiller

#7
Samsung’s DVM Chiller



Read More

Hitachi Water Source VRF

#8
Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning’s Hitachi Water Source VRF



Read More

Mammoth’s Water Source Heat Pumps

#9
Mammoth’s Water Source Heat Pumps



Read More

Synex Controls’ Boiler Controls

#10
Synex Controls’ Boiler Controls



Read More

Delta Controls’ eZNTW Thermostat

#11
Delta Controls’ eZNTW Thermostat



Read More

Fulton Pulse Boiler

#12
Fulton’s Pulse Combustion Condensing Boilers



Read More

Danfoss’s Turbocor® TT700 compressor

#13
Danfoss’s Turbocor® TT700 compressor



Read More

Greenheck’s RV and RVE Packaged Rooftop Systems

#14
Greenheck’s RV and RVE Packaged Rooftop Systems



Read More

Heil Heating and Cooling Products’ Ion System Control

#15
Heil Heating and Cooling Products’ Ion System Control



Read More

Lochinvar’s CREST Condensing Boiler

#16
Lochinvar’s CREST Condensing Boiler



Read More

Dumont Refrigeration Corp.’s Dehumidifying Pool Heater

#17
Dumont Refrigeration Corp.’s Dehumidifying Pool Heater



Read More

Titus’ Linear Diffuser

#18
Titus’ Linear Diffuser



Read More

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products’ intelliGen™ Refrigeration Controller

#19
Heatcraft Refrigeration Products’ intelliGen™ Refrigeration Controller



Read More

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US’s MSZ/MUZ-WR Model 16 SEER Heat Pump

#20
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US’s MSZ/MUZ-WR Model 16 SEER Heat Pump



Read More

