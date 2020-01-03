Woolpert Acquires Southern Mapping

DAYTON, Ohio — Woolpert has acquired Southern Mapping, a geospatial solutions provider and aerial survey company based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Southern Mapping has extensive high-accuracy lidar, imagery and remote sensing experience, and produces airborne topographic, hyperspectral, and thermal surveys and mapping.

Southern Mapping was among the first independently owned mapping company to offer lidar in Africa and is well-known throughout the industry. The firm has provided mapping services for engineering, infrastructure, mining, mapping, agriculture, and environmental sectors on three continents and in more than 45 African countries.

“Woolpert’s vision is to become the premier global architecture, engineering, and geospatial firm, and this acquisition is a big step forward in completing our vision,” said Scott Cattran, president and CEO, Woolpert. “In 2019, Woolpert has added international offices in Canada with the acquisition of Geomatics Data Solutions (GDS) and now in Africa with Southern Mapping. We are honored and excited to welcome all of the employees of Southern Mapping to Woolpert.”

Woolpert continues to expand its geospatial services footprint globally. In addition to acquiring coastal and bathymetric specialists GDS in May, the firm announced its strategic partnership with iXblue in September. iXblue is an international marine survey and technology firm, and the partnership will provide aerial mapping services to clients in Australia, New Zealand and across the South Pacific.

This acquisition of Southern Mapping will strengthen Woolpert and Southern Mapping’s ability to comprehensively serve their clients in Africa and across the globe and positions the U.S.-based firm to have greater access to the fastest growing economies in the world. For more information, visit www.woolpert.com.