LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO® Technologies Inc., a global provider of 4D digital reality solutions, acquired U.K.-based GeoSLAM, a provider of mobile scanning solutions with proprietary high-productivity simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) software to create 3D models for use in digital twin applications. Founded in 2012, the addition of GeoSLAM is expected to significantly expand and accelerate FARO’s market growth opportunity in the mobile scanning space.

“We are thrilled to add GeoSLAM’s handheld 3D scanning technology to our portfolio of cutting-edge data capture solutions,” said Michael Burger, president and CEO, FARO. “FARO now offers the industry’s broadest set of 4D data capture solutions, including 360° camera-based images, mobile scanning, and stationary high-accuracy laser scanning, allowing customers to balance the need for accuracy, speed, and detail, depending on their requirements. These capture technologies provide the foundation for our 4D digital reality-based SaaS offering that will allow customers to access multiple 4D data sources for visualization and analysis through a single user experience. We welcome the GeoSLAM team to our FARO family.”

“Joining with FARO represents the next step in the growth of GeoSLAM and the establishment of mobile mapping as a driver for growth in the way businesses map and understand their spaces,” said Andy Parr, CEO, GeoSLAM. “Both companies share a vision of the importance of mobile scanning in the burgeoning digital reality capture market.”

GeoSLAM reported £14.5 million in revenue with 18% EBITDA in the fiscal year ending March 31. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is calculated as net income/loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), foreign exchange rate variance, and depreciation and amortization. The transaction closed on Sept. 1, funded with available cash reserves and equity consideration.

Under terms of the agreement, GeoSLAM shareholders received a cash payment of £22.0 million and 495,562 shares of FARO stock that is subject to customary lock-up provisions. FARO expects the acquisition to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in 2023. For more information, visit

