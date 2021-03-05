DAYTON, Ohio — Woolpert has acquired CivilTech Engineering Inc., a multidisciplinary engineering firm that specializes in transportation, water resources, municipal, structural, and construction services. CivilTech has three offices in Texas and serves local, state and federal clients.

This acquisition complements and enhances the capabilities of both companies. Woolpert will extend its state and federal transportation and water initiatives and its engineering and geospatial presence in Texas, which has critical transportation infrastructure and flood-risk mitigation needs. For CivilTech, the move expands its footprint in Texas, provides international exposure, and integrates industry-leading engineering and geospatial technologies.

Melvin G. Spinks, president and CEO, CivilTech, said precise and technologically advanced GIS data are critical to engineering projects, providing modeling, forecasting, and support for next-generation capabilities. He said the firms’ combined innovative technology will document regional history, identify trends, and facilitate transparency through public sharing. Spinks said Woolpert is driving the architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) market, fueled by its scientific acumen and data acquisition expertise, to give clients creative yet practical, engineered solutions.

“One of our core business lines is flood-risk management at the federal, state, and local level, and data acquisition and advanced GIS mapping applications are very important to this work,” Spinks said. “Through science and engineering, we can advance flood modeling and disaster mitigation, improve riverine and coastal resilience, and address the impact of climate change. We were looking for a partner who has the experience and the ready-to-work platforms needed to create high-quality, state-of-the-art deliverables, and we found that in Woolpert.”

Tim Mochty, senior vice president and infrastructure sector leader, Woolpert, lauded CivilTech’s fast-growing water and transportation service offerings, particularly on large-scale highway design and construction inspection projects for the Texas Department of Transportation and for major flood-risk planning studies across Texas. Incorporating Woolpert’s national water quality monitoring, sanitary sewer evaluation survey (SSES), and capacity, management, operation and maintenance (CMOM) program expertise will expand and complement CivilTech’s business practices.

“CivilTech has excellent people who strive to deliver exceptional service to their clients,” Mochty said. “We share these same traits. Together, we intend to create and implement infrastructure solutions for clients that will protect and advance communities throughout Texas and across the country.”

Scott Cattran, president and CEO, Woolpert, said CivilTech’s strategy, vision, and culture align with that of Woolpert.

“The last five years have been one of exponential growth for both of our companies, and we each have been focused on becoming premier firms that also are among the best companies in the nation,” Cattran said. “This merger unites and amplifies that shared vision. We’re honored to welcome CivilTech to the Woolpert family of companies, and, together, we look forward to accomplishing great things for many years to come.”

CivilTech has 80 employees and is headquartered in Houston. It will be known as CivilTech, a Woolpert Company, during the integration transition. Woolpert has more than 1,100 employees at 42 offices in three countries. For more information, visit www.woolpert.com.