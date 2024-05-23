Brian Morelock, who recently retired as a senior engineering associate and Materials, Vessels, and Piping Technology group leader at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport, Tennessee, was awarded the 2024 C.O. Myers Safety Award on May 15 at the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI) general meeting.

Morelock, the 32nd recipient of the award, served on various committees, including the NBIC Main Committee, the Subcommittee Repairs and Alterations, and the Subgroup Repairs and Alterations. He also is a former member of the National Board Appeals Committee and the National Board Advisory Committee, representing boiler and pressure vessel users.

Morelock also served on several ASME committees and has been chairman of the Tennessee Board of Boiler Rules since 2013. In recognition of his exemplary service, he was honored as an ASME Fellow in 2020.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the National Board and is named in honor of NBBI founder C.O. Myers. The award acknowledges Mr. Myers’ lifelong dedication to public safety. It is awarded to an individual who has contributed to the advancement of boiler and pressure vessel safety through professional leadership, technical knowledge and code development, education and training, and support of boiler and pressure vessel safety legislation.

Learn more about the C.O. Myers Safety Award here.