Johnson Controls Opens Training Center in Washington

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls celebrated the grand opening of a new Source 1™ HVAC Supply and York® NW Factory Direct training center in Fife, Washington. The opening marks the second training center Source 1 and York Factory Direct has opened as part of Johnson Controls nationwide training initiative.

The 2,450-square-foot facility features a classroom space that can hold up to 24 students as well as a live lab with 12 York HVAC units, ranging from basic to premium efficiency models, to provide hand-on learning to help technicians become York-certified technicians. The training center also offers a variety of interactive and digital courses designed to educate and prepare the future workforce.

The grand-opening event occurred on-site with more than 100 guests in attendance, including York dealers, customers, trade school representatives, and Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe. Attendees enjoyed commentary from guest speakers, a facility tour, food, raffles, and giveaways.

Adjoined to the Fife Source 1 HVAC Supply, the training center is the second of many facilities openings in the U.S. and Canada following the 2018 opening in St. Louis. The center will focus primarily on residential and commercial service and installation, but it will also include training on VRF and ductless products. In addition, York sales teams can attend classes to gain a deeper understanding of the features and benefits of York products.

“The goal of the training center is to provide York-certified technicians with the education and skills they need to ensure proper installation, service, and maintenance,” said Chad Unruh, regional service manager, Source 1. “This new training center will provide valuable, hands-on training to HVAC technicians, strengthening our commitment to educating and investing in the future workforce of the HVAC industry.”

Most training facilities do not use fully operational HVAC units, so students lack the ability to properly test them with field tools. Having hands-on training with live equipment helps to reinforce learning that was completed in the classroom. On average, it takes 36-48 hours of training to become a York Certified Comfort Expert.

York Factory Direct and Source 1 HVAC Supply are the exclusive suppliers of factory authorized service parts and residential accessories for all Johnson Controls Unitary Products residential and light commercial HVAC equipment, carrying YORK, Guardian®, and Source 1 products. For more information, visit www.source1hvacsupply.com or www.york.com.