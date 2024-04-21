A dedicated group of ACCA member contractors stepped into their new leadership roles on the 2024-2025 Air Conditioning Contractors of America Board of Directors at ACCA 2024.

Stephen Pape, Ed.D, MBA of Pape Services LLC in Desoto, TX, passed the leadership of the ACCA Board of Directors to Martin Hoover of Empire Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. of Decatur, GA.

“I've been proud to work with ACCA’s contractor leaders and staff this year to develop a new five-year strategic plan,” Pape said. “I am excited that as an organization, ACCA has continued to strengthen our reputation as a resource for reliable and honest information for national and state legislators and regulators. I am looking forward to working with Martin Hoover, our new chair, to continue making that reputation even stronger in the coming year.”

Volunteer leadership is at the heart of ACCA. Hoover says he has always been passionate about the work ACCA does, and that he is looking forward to working to drive membership and highlight ACCA’s invaluable member resources.

“ACCA has been a helping hand to our company since the beginning in 1985,” Hoover said. “Producing the manuals that help us apply our craft...being our voice in Washington and looking after the interest of all contractors...providing best practices to guide us on a steady path of improvement...creating the groundwork and format for us to create a MIX group that had a HUGE impact on our business that is now helping us guide the next generation. ACCA’s resources are invaluable. ACCA has been with us all the way and we could not be the company we are today without ACCA helping and supporting us along the way. I am proud to have the opportunity to be of service and hope I can give back just a little for all the help I've received.”

The full 2024-2025 ACCA Board of Directors includes:

Martin Hoover, chair: Empire Heating and Air Conditioning (Decatur, GA)

Stephen Pape, Ed.D, MBA, immediate past chair: Pape Services LLC. (Desoto, TX)

Eddie McFarlane, senior vice chair: Sila Services, LLC. (King of Prussia, PA)

Tim Cropp, vice chair: CroppMetcalfe Services (Fairfax, VA)

Kurt Hudson, secretary/treasurer: LC Anderson, Inc. (Boston, MA)

Vince Gillette, vice chair: Gillette Air Conditioning Company, Inc. (San Antonio, TX)

Matt Marsiglio, vice chair: Flame Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical (Warren, MI)

Ryan Kletz: Classic Air's One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning (Virginia Beach, VA)

Ed Lehr: Jack Lehr Heating, Cooling, and Electric (Allentown, PA)

Cody Novini (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

(Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) Jennifer Pierce: ACE Hardware Home Services (Linwood, NJ)

ACCA recognized and thanked Brian Stack and Keith Paton for their time and service on the ACCA Board of Directors.