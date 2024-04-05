Check out the highlights of the 2024 AHR Expo. As always, the numbers were high — the North and South Halls of the McCormick Place Convention Center saw 48,034 attendees and 1,875 exhibitors pass through the 527,520 square feet of booth displays between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.

During that time, the education program featured 120 free sessions, 153 new product presentations in New Product Theaters, and seven panels in the AHR Panel Series. Additionally, the Podcasters Pavilion hosted 20 podcasters discussing the latest industry topics.

“There is a deepened connection between what’s being discussed in sessions and what’s being applied on the show floor and this continues to benefit attendees with a true understanding of current information in the industry,” said Kimberly Pires, special projects manager for the expo.