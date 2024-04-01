Superior Boiler announced on Monday that at its recent board meetings, Don Whitman was promoted to President and CEO for Superior Boiler, LLC. Doug Wright moves into the role of Chairman. Superior Boiler, LLC, is the operating entity where the company’s industrial watertube boiler product lines reside. It is recognized as a significant division of Superior Holding, Inc. Wright remains in his current role as President & CEO of Superior Holding, Inc.

Whitman has extensive and broad industrial boiler industry experience. He oversaw Superior’s successful relocation of its Richmond, Virginia, operations to Hutchinson in 2020. Over the past few years, Whitman has helped lead considerable division growth while improving operations within the business.

Superior also has promoted Tim Zies to Vice President of Operations for Superior Boiler, LLC. Zies, who has been in increasing roles of responsibility since his arrival at Superior Boiler in 2015, most recently was Director of Operations and Assistant General Manager.

“I am extremely excited to have Don and Tim move into these important roles, which both have earned,” Wright said. “Don has done a tremendous job in all phases of running the business and steadily improved the contributions of our watertube boiler business to the company as a whole. He will have broad authority to operate and run the business and continue to execute on our growth strategies for this important product line. Tim has been a consistent contributor to the company’s success and can always be counted on to assist in any situation he is called upon to help with. He believes strongly in supporting our customers and helping our employees succeed in their roles.”

About Superior Holding, Inc.

Superior Holding is the parent company of Hutchinson, Kansas-based Superior Boiler Technologies, Inc. and Superior Boiler, LLC. Superior Boiler provides engineered energy solutions. The company manufactures industrial watertube and flextube boilers, scotch marine and vertical firetube boilers for process steam, hot water and waste heat recovery and high-efficiency hot water condensing boilers. In addition to boilers, Superior Boiler manufactures a full complement of boiler room equipment items and parts and provides 24-hour service.