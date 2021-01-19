HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Doug Wright, CEO of Superior Boiler, has been named chair of the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA). Wright will serve a two-year term in the role.

“In 2020, effective organizations pivoted quickly to respond to the innumerable changes inflicted by COVID-19,” Wright said. “ABMA did this ably, helping its members manage the impacts of the pandemic. Despite the unprecedented challenges, ABMA remains as strong as ever — the leading voice in the boiler manufacturing and heat recovery industry. I’m proud to serve as its chair for the next two years and excited to have this platform, along with my fellow board members and ABMA leadership, to continue raising industry visibility and influence.”

With ABMA staff, Wright will be involved in developing BOILER 2022 — ABMA Boiler Conference and Expo, a two-day trade show and educational event that is the first of its kind. Scheduled April 11-13, 2022, the event will share the latest boiler technology advances and educate on all facets of the boiler room. It is part of a strategic initiative for ABMA that shifts the focus to the end users of boiler products.

Wright said ABMA will continue to support its membership on regulatory issues while advancing technology.

“During Doug’s tenure on the board, ABMA has benefitted from his vision and leadership,” said Scott Lynch, president and CEO, ABMA. “ABMA is fortunate to have Doug ascend to the role of chair, and I look forward to partnering with him to advance the association and boiler industry over the next two years.”

