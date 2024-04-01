Lochinvar recently announced the launch of its XCalibur Condensing High Efficiency Tankless Water Heaters with X3 Scale Prevention Technology. Bringing to market new premium features, including an integrated recirculation pump and patented heat exchanger; enhanced installation flexibility and high efficiency performance, the XCalibur tankless water heater supports busy contractors and homeowners.

Available in 160,000-; 180,000-, and 199,000-BTU/hr units and a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of 0.95, the XCalibur line of premium tankless water heaters fits a variety of installation needs. Patented X3 Scale Prevention Technology comes standard on three XCalibur models. Other models are available with X3 Technology as an optional accessory. X3 Scale Prevention Technology inhibits scale build-up and corrosion to extend the life of the unit up to three times longer. The XCalibur tankless water heater requires zero lifetime descaling maintenance, meeting the needs of busy contractors and homeowners. XCalibur units also qualify for state and local rebates and are ENERGY STAR certified.

“With every product we offer, Lochinvar advances the technology and features available to contractors to improve their day-to-day life, and the XCalibur does just that,” said Lochinvar Senior Product Manager Rhea-Anne Pendley. “Thanks to its installation flexibility and X3 Scale Prevention Technology, contractors can now directly address a homeowner’s needs. Contractors no longer have to return to their wholesaler for a different unit or return to a jobsite for scale maintenance—saving time and money.”

To enhance installation flexibility, the XCalibur line offers two- and three-inch dual pipe direct venting, ½- and ¾-inch gas line options and universal indoor/outdoor installation. The unit is designed so it can be converted from natural gas to liquid propane in the field with the included kit. All of these features work together to provide plumbing professionals with exceptional installation flexibility when working in the field. Plumbers now have a unit that conforms on the spot to fit their needs, regardless of install location, fuel type or existing venting.

XCalibur tankless water heaters also include several high-end features frequently requested by homeowners, including Wi-Fi capability for remote monitoring and peace of mind and an integrated recirculation pump that provides instant hot water and eliminates the time homeowners typically spend waiting at their fixture for water to heat up.