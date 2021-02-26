LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, is growing its line of ARMOR® Condensing Water Heaters. Five new models, ranging from 399,000 to 1 million Btu/hr, will join five models from 1.25 to 4 million BTU/hr. ARMOR models now offer up to 99% thermal efficiency; a 10:1 turndown ratio; and direct vent flexibility up to 150 feet in floor mount, wall mount, indoor, outdoor, and indoor/outdoor convertible options.

The new ARMOR models feature the next generation of the Lochinvar SMART TOUCH™ operating control with CON-X-US® remote connectivity. The CON-X-US platform gives customers the option to monitor and manage each ARMOR water heater without stepping into the mechanical room. It will send alerts via text or email reporting changes in system status, so the user can monitor and adjust on-the-go.

“Launching an updated line of ARMOR water heaters and hitting 99% thermal efficiency marks a big step forward for our company and this product family,” said David George, product manager at Lochinvar. “The advancement of these units promises to provide customers higher efficiency, more robust technology and connectivity, and greater installation flexibility — making this product ideal for even the most challenging commercial jobs.”

Built to meet and exceed ASME Section IV requirements, ARMOR water heaters employ a next-generation heat exchanger that is constructed with superior grade 316L stainless-steel. The unique water-tube design reduces head loss, providing greater performance and reliability for large commercial applications, such as hospitals, hotels, and universities.

The ARMOR product line offers six venting options and installation flexibility, as units permit direct-vent air intake and exhaust runs up to 150 feet.

ARMOR water heaters are installed with a storage tank to provide the most comprehensive solution to the varying hot water needs of a commercial application. To optimize system footprint, deliver the best system appearance, and reduce installation costs, Lochinvar can factory assemble custom package solutions featuring ARMOR water heaters and storage tanks in a variety of quantities and configurations. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.



