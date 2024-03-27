Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. recently launched Evergreen, a next-generation modular high-power platform, with two new air-cooled Vento products. With 2.5X higher output power than the current generation of high-power modular solutions, Evergreen delivers high-performance, optimized AC-DC conversion with fast system configuration for instant customization and power scaling.

Addressing the growing demand for high-power, high-efficiency, high-power-density bulk AC-DC power conversion across a variety of industries, the new Evergreen platform of modular converters includes the 10 kW FCM10K air-cooled, hot swappable module in a 2 U x 3 U footprint and the 30 kW FCM30K shelf. By connecting multiple shelves together on an industry-standard 19” rack, customers can meaningfully scale total system output to ultra-high power levels for demanding precision power applications. The Evergreen platform also provides system-level communication and control from a single point of command. Mobile device connectivity, following on soon, will allow wireless identification, configuration, status check, debugging and retrieval of “black box” data for easy troubleshooting without the need to remove the unit.

Evergreen achieves 0.98 power factor for > 95% efficiency, reducing utility costs. With 38 W/in3 power density, this compact solution delivers more high power in less space. Both efficiency and power density of the Evergreen platform are significantly increased from current generations.

“Advances in end-user applications challenge designers to reduce time-to-market and cost of increasingly complex ever higher power systems in compact form factors,” said Maria Cortez, Advanced Energy’s senior vice president for Industrial Power Products. “Evergreen delivers a unique solution for these challenges and further strengthens AE leadership in modular solutions by combining fast configuration with high reliability and repeatability, as well as high power factor, efficiency and power density.”

Designed for rapid factory configuration, Advanced Energy’s Evergreen solution is backed by the company’s dedicated, rapid engineering modification team to configure each product to match specific application requirements. Built in a premium, fully automated, high efficiency manufacturing environment, Evergreen modifications are reliable and repeatable.

The flexibility and performance of the Evergreen platform makes it optimal for front-end AC-DC conversion in applications ranging from industrial and medical systems to semiconductor manufacturing, hyperscale computing, test and measurement and defense.