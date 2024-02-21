Quest Controls Inc. recently introduced the Model 600 Controller, a low-cost HVAC automation solution for critical facilities. The Model 600 is designed to work as a standalone HVAC control system or work in conjunction with Quest’s TELSEC ESB2 environmental controller to provide a comprehensive monitoring and control system for telecom/broadband facilities.

The Model 600 has the flexibility to handle wall packs, rooftops and split systems plus support for single, dual stage systems and heat pumps. Multiple HVAC units can be grouped by the area they serve to provide lead/lag/standby functionality per zone.

HVAC systems with economizers can take advantage of Quest’s patented economizer control algorithm to maximize the amount of time outside air can be used to maintain the temperature in each zone. The Model 600 can be networked to the TELSEC ESB2 system allowing one outside air sensor to be shared with all Model 600 units.

The Model 600 is a reliable controller that provides the necessary redundancy for critical facilities while providing optimization that reduces the energy consumption of the HVAC equipment.

Model 600 HVAC controller features