ASHRAE and the International Code Council (ICC) announced the release of the full publication public review draft of a proposed joint standard for the evaluation and documentation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across a building’s life cycle.

Proposed ASHRAE/ICC Standard 240P – Quantification of Life Cycle Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Buildings is open for comment from February 2, 2024 to March 18, 2024. Drafts are posted and comments can be made at osr.ashrae.org.

Standard 240P will provide a methodology to quantify the embodied and operational GHG emissions associated with buildings and their sites. The standard will also provide minimum requirements for documentation of life cycle GHG emissions.

The standard is intended to support building industry stakeholders, governments and the finance and investment industry in implementing a common platform for measuring, reporting and acting upon the GHG emissions of buildings.

"Standard 240P will play a pivotal role in addressing embodied carbon and significantly impacting the built environment's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly within mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems,” said 2023-24 ASHRAE President Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE. “We are pleased to collaborate with the International Code Council (ICC) on this standard, recognizing the joint effort's potential to advance effective solutions and contribute to a more sustainable future."

To review Standard 240P and provide comments, visit osr.ashrae.org. For all standards related activities including announcements, public review drafts open for comment, call for members and more, sign up for ASHRAE Standards Actions at ashrae.org/StandardsActions.