SEATTLE — McKinstry has joined The Climate Pledge. The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, calls on new signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of 2050.

McKinstry has laid out a 10-year plan to urgently act to address the climate crisis. The company aspires to reduce its annual carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 — but no later than 2040 — and help clients reduce their climate impacts, empower its employees to take action, form community partnerships with organizations addressing the climate crisis, and advance innovations that drive lasting change in the built environment.

“We are proud to join Amazon, Global Optimism, and many other organizations in signing The Climate Pledge to accelerate efforts to realize a carbon-free future,” said Dean Allen, CEO of McKinstry. “The construction industry has a tremendous opportunity to combat the climate crisis by reducing the carbon footprint of buildings, which currently account for 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. We are prepared to take bold action to create a new standard for buildings that restores the balance between the built and natural environments.”

McKinstry’s plan is three-fold. Focused on its operations first, McKinstry will reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2025 and reach net-zero carbon by 2030. McKinstry will use its impact and influence to support community organizations that are leading approaches to preserve the planet. Lastly, it will harness the expertise and innovation of its people to provide building owners and operators with solutions that result in buildings and districts that aim for zero-carbon, energy-sharing, high-efficiency operations; building-to-grid interactions; and promotion of the health, productivity, and engagement of occupants.

For more information, visit www.mckinstry.com/climate.