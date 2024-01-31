Crete Mechanical Group is now Crete United.

Across a growing national network of local service professionals, the company provides HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation, Internet of Things (IoT) controls, and other energy solutions to a wide variety of commercial clients. Crete United has more than 4,000 employees that together serve all 50 states.

The new brand represents Crete United’s approach to driving energy efficiency through a suite of services that help customers modernize mechanical systems, save resources, make better decisions about their energy management programs, and improve the built environment, Crete United said in a press release.

“Our new brand affirms our commitment to providing a comprehensive portfolio of energy-efficient services and solutions, delivered by trusted, local mechanical, electrical, and plumbing providers across the country,” said CEO Mike Cox. “With 40% of greenhouse gases currently coming from buildings, we see a tremendous opportunity to make the places we live, work and play healthier, which will be a primary goal as we continue our upward trajectory.”

Crete generated approximately 40% revenue growth in 2023, and has a near-term revenue target of $1 billion, the press release said. Ridgemont Equity Partners provided growth capital to the company in 2022, alongside the founders and management, and continues to support Crete United’s acquisition program and integration process, the press release said.