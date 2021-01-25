BALTIMORE — On Jan. 1, Danfoss Industrial Automation became Danfoss Sensing Solutions. Along with the new name, the company’s focus is to strengthen its portfolio and services to provide cutting-edge expertise and more advanced application-driven sensor technologies and solutions.

"Global mega trends increase the need for sensing," said Bert Labots, vice president, Danfoss. “We see OEMs, wholesalers, and installers adapting to it and facing fundamental choices. They’re asking questions like ‘What is the right path for us?’ and ‘Who will help us make the right decisions as we move along?’ Our new name reflects our commitment to embracing that future and is our way of saying: We are your partner in navigating your journey across the digital sensor frontier—today and tomorrow."

A Stronger Portfolio

Behind the name change is a new organizational setup that will enable the company to offer a broader product range, more and increasingly diverse sensor technologies, and exceptional support and services for sensor ecosystems.

“As a global player, we know that adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape requires a competent partner,” said Labots. “Danfoss Sensing Solutions provides advanced sensor technologies to navigate the way forward for our customers and partners. A crucial part of this journey is to extend our offering within digital sensor connectivity for wired and wireless sensor solutions. Another differentiator is diagnostics and smart sensors that allow for instant programmability and remote technical support on the sensor side.”

With Danfoss Sensing Solutions, customization is standard

Danfoss Sensing Solutions will offer swift and simple customization of all our products, so users can quickly adapt to changes in your product and application range. And the company’s global presence and production mean it’s innovations are always within reach — whenever and wherever they are needed.

Welcome to the #DigitalSensorAge. For more information, visit www.danfoss.com.