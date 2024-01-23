ASHRAE recently announced its nominees for the 2024-25 slate of officers and directors.

Nominations for officers and directors were made by the ASHRAE Nominating Committee from a list recommended by individual members and from Chapters Regional Conferences.

The 2024-25 nominees are as follows:

President-Elect: Bill McQuade, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP

Treasurer: Sarah Maston, PE, BCxP, LEED AP

Vice Presidents: Devin Abellon, P.E. Ken Fulk, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE

Directors and Regional Chairs: Charles Bertuch, P.E. (Region I) Genevieve Lussier (Region II) Sherry Abbott-Adkins (Region III) Rob Craddock (Region XI) Bassel Anbari, P.E. (Region-at-Large)

Directors-at-Large: Carrie Brown, Ph.D. Patrick Marks, P.E. David Yashar, Ph.D.

Alternate Director-at-Large: Suzanne LeViseur, P.E., HBDP, Fellow ASHRAE



ASHRAE members will vote on the nominees via electronic ballot in May. M. Dennis Knight, P.E., BEMP, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, will serve as ASHRAE President for the 2024-25 Society Year.



For more information on the 2024-25 slate of officers and directors, visit ashrae.org/2024-2025slate.

About ASHRAE

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is a global professional society committed to serve humanity by advancing the arts and sciences of heating ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and their allied fields.