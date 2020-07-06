ASHRAE Introduces 2020-2021 President, Officers, and Directors

ATLANTA — ASHRAE is pleased to introduce its 2020-2021 society president, executive committee officers, and directors.

ASHRAE’s 2020-2021 president is Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE. During his inaugural presidential address, Gulledge announced the new society theme will be “The ASHRAE Digital Lighthouse and Industry 4.0.” The theme focuses on reimagining the building industry by not only integrating industry segments, but technology. He explained how capturing and linking knowledge requires an understanding of how to collect, store, and analyze data so that it is insightful and actionable.

“We have an opportunity to challenge what work is, how it should be approached, and where it can be performed,” said Gulledge. “We can engage our workforce in activities that seek and create value. Data becomes a critical resource. Everything that unfolds in the future revolves around data.”

Gulledge is a senior mechanical engineer at Environmental Air Systems LLC in High Point, North Carolina.

Elected officers who will serve one-year terms are as follows:

• President-Elect: Michael C.A. (Mick) Schwedler, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP, staff applications engineer, Trane, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

• Treasurer: Farooq Mehboob, P.E., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, principal consultant, S. Mehboob & Company Consulting Engineers, Karachi, Pakistan.

• Vice President: Donald L. Brandt, Life Member ASHRAE, sales engineer, Trane, Phoenix, Arizona.

• Vice President: K. William (Bill) Dean, P.Eng., Life Member ASHRAE, regional site operations manager, National Research Council of Canada, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

• Vice President: Tim McGinn, P.E., HBDP, principal, McGinn Technical Services, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

• Vice President: William F. (Bill) McQuade, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP, vice president sector services, Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

ASHRAE also introduced its newest Directors and Regional Chairs who will serve three-year terms from 2020-2023:

• Region VII Director and Regional Chair: Chris M. Gray, Ph.D., P.E., chief technology officer, RENU Communities, Atlanta, Georgia.

• Region VIII Director and Regional Chair: Randy C. Schrecengost, P.E., senior project manager, Stanley Consultants, Austin, Texas.

• Region IX Director and Regional Chair: Tyler J. Glesne, mechanical engineer, Control Services, Inc., Omaha, Nebraska.

• Region X Director and Regional Chair: Devin Abellon, business development manager, Uponor, Los Angeles, California.

• Region XIV Director and Regional Chair: Andres J. Sepulveda, president, Commtech, Madrid, Spain.

ASHRAE also introduced its newest Directors-at-Large (DALs):

• Kenneth Fulk, principal, Reed Wells Benson & Company, Allen, Texas.

• Wade Conlan, P.E., princi¬pal, Hanson Professional Services, Maitland, Florida.

• Adrienne Thomle, retired, Reno, Nevada.

