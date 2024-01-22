Sensibo recently announced the launch of an AI Assistant, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, into Sensibo’s smart heating and cooling products.

The AI Assistant understands complex requests from the users and reacts to their intentions. Instead of the simple commands that were introduced with traditional voice assistants like Alexa, the new AI assistant engages with the user and reacts: from the simple command “I’m cold” (that will results in the AI assistant turning on heating in desired temperature) to the more complex conversation that sets schedules based on the weather and energy considerations. This functionality empowers Sensibo users to further conserve energy and integrate ChatGPT's capabilities seamlessly into their everyday heating and cooling routines and further enhance the Sensibo user experience.

The Sensibo AI Assistant is powered by Large Language Model (LLMs), representing a significant leap in smart home technology. This advanced system allows users to issue commands to the Sensibo cloud, enabling it to control HVAC devices within their premises. The integration of LLM into Sensibo's AI assistant means that it can not only understand and process user requests but also take direct actions with connected HVAC systems, offering a more interactive and efficient way to manage climate environments.

In 2023, ChatGPT was initially integrated into Sensibo, offering suggested recommendations derived from user behavior patterns. This included an automated AC schedule based on custom user behavior and personalized Climate React recommendations. Sensibo is now introducing an enhanced AI assistant with advanced capabilities, based on the ChatGPT Large Language Model.

Sensibo empowers users to manage their heating and cooling devices through the integration of AI, data analysis, and advanced sensors. Traditional heating and cooling devices are inefficient, consuming a substantial amount of energy. As heating and cooling devices account for a significant 25% of global energy consumption and are major contributors to CO2 emissions, Sensibo's technology becomes crucial. Through the implementation of the AI Assistant, Sensibo's innovative technology has the potential to achieve energy savings exceeding 40%, thereby significantly optimizing AC performance and reducing overall energy bills.

“As the AI revolution deepens, we at Sensibo researched more ways to incorporate this technology to advance our smart climate systems,” said Omer Enbar, COO and Co-Founder of Sensibo. “The integration of an AI Assistant into Sensibo, powered by ChatGPT, will make our smart controllers even smarter; now activated by voice and able to understand complex commands. The 250,000 Sensibo users around the world will secure maximum energy efficiency with these advanced technologies, directly impacting our climate.”