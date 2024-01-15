Greenheck's XG-AFL Series of architectural high-capacity linear slot diffusers are designed for ceiling and sidewall installation in variable volume or constant volume air distribution systems. Available in single-section lengths up to 96 inches with one or two slots, versatile XG-AFL Series diffusers can be specified in various frame types and eight border configurations to complement any interior.

Combination frames are also available for applications that require two different frame types on a single linear. XG-AFL Series diffusers can be curved to produce a flat, concave, or convex face ceiling unit. Straight or combination pattern controllers are easily adjustable, allowing airflow to be directed horizontally or vertically. A universal plenum designed to work with any of the AFL frames makes duct connection easy allowing for quick installation.

Architectural linear formations satisfy the most demanding engineering and architectural criteria, providing both superior air distribution performance and sculptured elegance.

Specially designed air pattern controllers are easily adjustable to satisfy a myriad of applications.

The pattern controllers allow airflow to be directed horizontally or vertically using either the standard blade or combo blade type controllers.

The XG-AFL linear diffusers are available for straight and curved applications.

Model XG-AFLC is designed for concealed mounting.

Various frame types of available for different applications: