Lochinvar recently announced that its full line of FTXL™ fire-tube boilers will feature many of the innovations pioneered last year on its high-end FTXL 1.0 model. FTXL boilers 400-850 now incorporate a 7-inch display featuring Lochinvar’s SmartTouch™ capacitive touch screen with CON·X·US® Remote Connectivity.

The FTXL boiler family’s 7-inch LCD touchscreen display makes it easier for contractors to adjust parameters and provides access to remote connectivity for easier maintenance and troubleshooting.

In addition, all models in the FTXL boiler line now deliver 98.3% thermal efficiency and up to a 10:1 turndown ratio. All models also share the same sleek look with a new front bezel and Lochinvar’s badge prominently displayed.

“We understand no two installations are the same, and we’re excited to provide our customers with a wide range of options that fit each unique application,” says Ross Brawner, Lochinvar product manager. “Now every product in our FTXL boiler line offers remote connectivity for easier setup and system monitoring.”

Lochinvar’s fire-tube boilers have a stainless-steel fire-tube heat exchanger that allows them to operate over a wide range of flow rates with minimal low-pressure drops, making the units more flexible at handling frequent fluctuations. This heat exchanger allows units to be installed in variable primary systems, eliminating the time and material costs of primary/secondary piping and pumps potentially needed to maintain flow in a water-tube boiler.