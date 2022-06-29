LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a provider of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, welcomed the FTX 1.0 to its fire-tube boiler line. The FTX 1.0 fits neatly into mechanical rooms with limited space while offering a higher input of 999,000 Btu/hr. This expansion further bolsters Lochinvar’s offering for commercial applications.

“When designing the FTX 1.0, we relied heavily on the feedback we received from customers on previous models of our fire-tube boilers,” said Robert Wiseman, Lochinvar product manager, hydronics. “Our customers consistently emphasized their need for a higher input unit that maintained the features of our fire-tube boilers. With the introduction of FTX 1.0, customers get the features they know and appreciate at a higher input with even further improvements.”

Customer feedback led to the integration of a combustion filter into the FTX 1.0 units. The filter system collects debris from combustion make-up air, potentially extending the time between burner and heat exchanger cleanings, ultimately saving facility managers and homeowners money.

The unit’s new 7-inch LCD touchscreen display makes it easier for contractors to adjust parameters with minimal effort and provides access to the remote connectivity capabilities for improved ease of installation. The FTX 1.0 features both CON·X·US® Remote Connectivity and SmartTouch™ operating control capabilities, better connecting contractors with the unit.

Improvements from previous models also include a 10:1 turndown ratio and a thermal efficiency rate of up to 98.3%. FTX 1.0 also features an updated, sleeker look, with a new front bezel and Lochinvar’s badge front and center.

“We hope this line expansion not only provides facility managers and homeowners with extended model options but also gets them excited about the future of Lochinvar’s water heating solutions,” said Wiseman.

Lochinvar’s fire-tube boilers have a stainless-steel fire tube heat exchanger that allows them to operate over a wide range of flow rates with minimal low-pressure drops and makes the units more flexible at handling frequent fluctuations in the system flow rate. This exchanger allows units to be installed in variable primary systems, eliminating the time and materials costs of primary/secondary piping and pumps potentially needed to maintain flow in a water-tube boiler.

