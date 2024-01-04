KROHNE, Inc. recently highlighted its family of electromagnetic flowmeters, which achieve accurate flow measurement for all applications with conductive liquids. Whether it be basic custody transfer or demanding safety-related applications, these products always perform with accuracy. What’s more, KROHNE’s flowmeters do not only measure potable water, but they can also tackle extremely adhesive, abrasive and aggressive liquids with custom designs and liner materials for virtually any application.

The OPTIFLUX 2050, KROHNE’s electromagnetic flowmeter for basic water and wastewater applications, provides cost-effective bi-directional flow measurements with a wide diameter range (DN24…1200 /1…48”) and full approvals for drinking water. The electronic device also features extra isolation and housing, making this product especially suitable for applications in areas with extreme humidity and flood risks. The OPTIFLUX 2050’s full bore design has no moving parts, and does not suffer from wear or pressure loss. It also comes with a PP or hard rubber liner, providing excellent chemical resistance.

For water abstraction wells, district metering areas, and custody transfer measurement of portable water (M-001, OIML R49), the WATERFLUX 3070 battery powered electromagnetic water meter provides bi-directional flow measurement over a wide dynamic range. With optional pressure and temperature sensors, the product also can be used for leak detection, quality control, and pressure management systems. Its unique rectangular sensor design and reduced cross-section enables the WATERFLUX 3070 to provide stable measurement even at low flow rates. The flowmeter can be installed virtually anywhere without straight inlet or outlet runs, and it is available with a patented reference electrode so that no grounding rings are needed.

Companies looking to tackle the unique challenges of partially filled and gravity feed pipes will benefit greatly from the TIDALFLUX 2300, an electromagnetic flowmeter with a patented, capacitive level measurement. This meter provides an ideal solution for flow measurement of municipal and industrial wastewater in pressureless transport lines. The product is also designed to measure effluent brine and slurries in gravity pipelines and sewers, as well as dredging, mining, or sea and well water injection applications. The TIDALFLUX 2300 sits inline as a closed measuring solution without obstructions, allowing it to achieve much better accuracy at lower total costs of ownership than channel systems such as Venntury and V-notches.