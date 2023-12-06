Interplay Learning, a provider of immersive skilled trades training, recently announced a transformative partnership with C.H.O.I.C.E.S (Choosing Honorable Options Increasing Chances to Establish Success), a community-based violence intervention program dedicated to reducing gun violence in Detroit as part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s “Detroit at Work” program. C.H.O.I.C.E.S is using Interplay Learning's virtual reality and simulation-based training to empower at-risk youth and individuals affected by gun violence. Interplay’s innovative training equips them with valuable skills that open doors to a brighter future through sustainable employment in high-demand fields like HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Multifamily Maintenance, and Facilities Maintenance.

Aligning with C.H.O.I.C.E.S' mission to empower violence-affected and/or justice involved individuals with practical job-ready skills, Interplay’s experiential videos, interactive 3D simulations, and immersive virtual reality courses complement the program’s existing in-person residential construction classes. Participants can now tailor their learning experience to align with their specific needs, schedules, and interests by taking the C.H.O.I.C.E.S in-person residential construction classes and/or Interplay’s online skilled trades courses. Using Interplay, learners can access 400+ hours of courses and hands-on simulations so they can practice their skills in a safe, realistic environment. They can leverage Interplay’s courses for as long as needed to prepare for industry certifications, secure meaningful employment with local employers, and ensure long-term success on their journey to self-sufficiency.

“We absolutely love Interplay,” said Stephanie Nixon, Chief Program Officer at Detroit at Work. “It complements our in-person learning well, and their team is great to work with. Our program participants are totally engaged; they’re having fun while learning, they’re competing with one another to complete courses, and all the while, it’s changing the trajectory of their lives.”

A critical feature of the training platform is the administrator reporting tools that enable program coordinators to identify participants who need help and provide timely support and intervention to those individuals. This proactive approach ensures participants stay on course with their training paths, bringing them closer to their ultimate goal of gaining employment and contributing positively to their communities.

“Our mission is to help institutions build better training, better careers, and better lives,” said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. “C.H.O.I.C.E.S is making significant strides in reducing gun violence in Detroit and empowering individuals to lead fulfilling lives. We’re proud to partner with them to support the at-risk and underserved community with an innovative strategy that builds flexible pathways to meaningful trades careers.”

About C.H.O.I.C.E.S

C.H.O.I.C.E.S is a dedicated violence reduction program based in Detroit, Michigan, committed to providing essential support and resources to individuals affected by gun violence. Its mission is to empower and uplift the community by offering workforce development skills and creating pathways to employment. With a focus on non-judgmental support, C.H.O.I.C.E.S aims to break the cycle of violence and provide hope, opportunity, and a brighter future for those in need.