Applied Technologies of New York and Power Flame Inc. recently sponsored an Engineered Systems webinar, “Tomorrow’s Energy Today: Sustainable Fuels.”

The webinar materials were presented by David Neff, P.E., director of engineering and research and development at Power Flame. With 35 years’ experience in product design, project management, and adherence to industry standards, he is recognized as a specialist in developing solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

During his presentation, Neff addressed the following objectives:

Uncover groundbreaking greenhouse gas reduction strategies through hydrogen blends and biofuels. Review renewable biofuels, carbon-neutral growth, and energy-efficient practices. Gain insights on aligning low NOx technology with LL97 compliance to adhere to emissions requirements. Elevate expertise in emissions reduction and fuel technology to manage environmental and regulatory challenges.

During the Q&A segment at the end, Neff was joined by Thomas Butcher, technical director at National Oilheat Research Alliance, along with Frank Morgigno and John Nally of Applied Technologies.

This course is approved for 1 AIA learning unit/HSW; 0.1 IACET unit; 1 PDH continuing education hour and 1 PIE PDH. Register today!