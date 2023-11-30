The American Boiler Manufacturers Association announced the passing of Geoff Halley on Sunday, November 19th. Geoff spent his final years in the boiler industry as ABMA’s Technical Director from 2000-2019 and was recognized by the association in 2017 for his years of service.

Geoff’s career in the boiler industry began in the 1970s when he worked at Kewanee Boiler and he began to engage with ABMA. Geoff was Chair of ABMA's Joint Technical Committee (1981 – 1986) and was a member of several boiler industry advisory or working groups to the USEPA and USDOE. He was the Editor of ABMA's Packaged Boiler Engineering Manual and Instructor at boiler industry technician training schools offered by ABMA/NBBI, and boiler manufacturers. He authored several papers on boiler-related topics, published in The National Board Bulletin, Boiler Systems Engineering, and Maintenance Management, and co-authored three chapters of the Companion Guide to the ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code. Geoff also served as a member of the ASME CSD-1 Committee, and the National Board Inspection Code Sub-committee on Installation on behalf of ABMA.

Geoff will always be remembered for his vast boiler knowledge, dedication to the industry and most of all, his love for his wife Sylvia, family and friends.

His full obituary is below.

Geoffrey MacDonald Halley passed away Sunday, November 19th surrounded by his children, he was 86 years old.

Geoff was born in Southport, England, the eldest child of John Macdonald Halley and Doris (Schofield) Halley on June 7, 1937. He grew up during WWII and was heavily influenced by his father who taught him the importance of hard work and craftsmanship in whatever he undertook. He graduated from King George V Grammar School in the sciences, where he also excelled in sports. He earned a full scholarship to De Havilland Aircraft Corporation in their Engineering Apprenticeship Program, where he studied both mechanical and electrical engineering. He worked on many projects, but nothing more exciting than those involving rocket engines, including England’s entrant into the space race known as Blue Streak.

In 1956 he was introduced to Sylvia Elbourn and they became instant best friends. Three years later, on July 25, 1959, after Geoffrey graduated from engineering school, they were married in Harpenden England, and started their lifelong journey together. Geoff supported the Blue Streak rocket flight test program in Australia and supported the program until it was canceled. At that time, he joined English Electric where he worked as a development engineer in their atomic power group.

Later, when Geoff was offered a position working on the Apollo program, he decided to move his young family to the United States. At Bell Aerosystems, Geoff worked as a combustion development engineer on the engine that eventually blasted the astronauts off the moon.

As the Apollo program started to wind down, Geoff was recruited by Kewanee Boiler Corporation in Kewanee, IL. He started as a combustion development engineer adding process improvements and discipline, while his unique knowledge benefited the Kewanee Boiler products. He eventually became the general manager of Kewanee Boiler Corporation.

Sylvia and Geoff were a great team with Sylvia becoming a driving force aiding his successes, while their family was always a close-knit unit. After 18 years in Kewanee, all the children were married and starting their own families, and Geoff was ready for an opportunity to run his own company in St. Louis in the HVAC field. He was also sought out as an expert witness for many technical legal cases and eventually became the chief technology officer with the American Boiler Manufacturers Association. He retired from that position about four years ago, and has been focused on writing his memoirs.

Geoff and Sylvia were very proud of their family and their achievements, including their grandchildren. Geoff was a kind man with a thirst for technical knowledge.

Geoff was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia (Elbourn) Halley, mother Doris (Schofield) Halley, father John Halley, and two grandsons Derek and Graham Halley. He is survived by his sons Ian Halley (Melanie) and Stuart Halley (Marilyn), daughter Jayne Vickrey (Brian), brother Keith Halley, sister Margaret (Halley) Searle and six grandchildren: Nicole Cook (Jamie), Ross Halley (Caitlin), Megan Halley (Andriko Telka), Brandon Vickrey (Emily), Alayna Heather (Tommy), Ellyn Halley (Jack Sullivan). Geoff also enjoyed four Great Grandchildren: Parker Cook, Micah Cook, Jack Heether, and Audrey Heether.

In lieu of flowers Geoff had suggested that friends wishing to honor his life, make donations to the Missouri Botanical Garden.