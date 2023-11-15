NSI Industries, LLC, a leading provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, has announced that it has acquired Cast Products, Inc., a Norridge, Ill.-based manufacturer and supplier of high volume engineered zinc die cast components. As part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies they require to move forward and satisfy their customers’ needs, the acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the electrical technologies market.

“The addition of Cast Products to NSI’s stable of leading brands is a testament to NSI’s commitment to growing our Cable and Conduit Fittings category,” said Joe Saganowich, NSI Electrical Division President. “Cast Products’ strategic manufacturing focus of American-made products, its storied history spanning more than five decades, and its strong technical and engineering capabilities makes them an ideal addition to the NSI family.”

Founded in 1966, Cast Products, Inc. has become a recognized leader in the zinc die casting industry. They push the technological edge in casting technology and are constantly seeking new ways to improve the processes and services they provide their customers. Cast Products, Inc. is focused on delivering high volume engineered zinc die cast parts at a competitive price without sacrificing quality, service, or integrity.

“Cast Products has been manufacturing zinc die cast components nearing 60 years, and we have been a leader so long because we take quality seriously,” said Zoli Salata, Cast Products Inc. President & CEO. “We provide the resources necessary to monitor the performance of our processes in order to demonstrate continuous improvement as quality is inherent to our processes throughout the life cycle of each part produced. We strongly believe our commitment to our customers through providing top tier products and services aligns with those same values as NSI, and we will all be even stronger as a result.”

NSI Industries, LLC is a leading provider of electrical, HVAC, and building technology product solutions for more than 45 years. NSI has many well-respected brands, including Bridgeport Fittings®, Polaris® Power Connectors, TORK®Timers and Controls, WarriorWrap® Professional Tape, TERMINATOR™ Premium Wire Connectors, RHINO Safety™, Platinum Tools®, TechLogix Networx, Duro Dyne® Sheet Metal Accessories, Metallics™ Fasteners, Remke Industries, and LYNN™.

For more information on NSI, please visit www.nsiindustries.com.

For more information on Cast Products, please visit www.castproducts.com.

