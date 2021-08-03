MINNEAPOLIS — Industrial automation equipment maker Banner Engineering has launched a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and expanded the range of IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in the AWS marketplace by certifying multiple products to be compatible with AWS IoT Core.

AWS is a provider of cloud computing infrastructure and specialized web services for advanced application, including machine learning, data analytics, and IoT. IoT Core is AWS’ key product for connecting devices to the cloud and integrating IoT device data with other AWS cloud services.

By certifying Banner’s sensors and wireless solutions for IoT Core, AWS will make these devices available in the AWS Partner Device Catalog. The catalog listing will provide greater visibility to Banner products in the growing IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) market and offer wider options to customers looking for sensor-to-cloud solutions. The certified solutions include Banner’s DXM series wireless controller and sensors for vibration monitoring on pumps and motors. The solutions can be easily expanded for other monitoring applications, like temperature, tank level, current consumption, and many more.

Banner’s portfolio of sensors and industrial wireless communication tools will give AWS customers a breadth of solutions for their plant floors, whether they need an initial condition-monitoring application or are undertaking a full digital transformation. Likewise, AWS-certified devices give Banner’s existing customers new options for managing their device data using AWS’ cloud services and rapidly expanding offerings.

“The demands of Industry 4.0 require bridging a gap between plant machinery and the cloud,” said Matt Negaard, senior director of wireless and IIoT, Banner Engineering. “The AWS-Banner partnership accomplishes this, simplifying the connection between them.”

For more information, visit www.bannerengineering.com.