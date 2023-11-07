Hello, there. In case you didn’t notice, there’s a new face on the page, and it’s mine. I recently joined the Engineered Systems team as the new editor-in-chief, and I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself.

While I am new to ES magazine, I’m not stranger to the HVAC industry. I used to cover more of the contractor side of things when I worked for The NEWS, and I moved on to more of the design side of things when I moved over to Mission Critical.

For the past couple of years, I have worked as associate editor on ES, copyediting all of the content published in the e-magazine. So, I am familiar with the brand, but I’m viewing it through a new lens as editor. With that being said, now seems like the best time to tell you that there will probably be some changes. Over the course of the next few weeks/months, I will be doing some number crunching to see what parts of our coverage are of little to no interest and which topics we should cover more. We might switch of the look of things — e-newsletters, for instance.

We have reports galore, and I am perfectly capable of making my own decisions. But, I also value reader input. So, if you have any feedback — positive or negative — regarding our website, coverage, e-magazine, e-newsletters, resources, webinars, etc., please email me at al-katiba@bnpmedia.com to share your thoughts.

What’s more is that we’re not only looking for readers — we’re looking for writers too. The industry professionals who subscribe to ES are looking to gain knowledge from other industry experts, and, well … that’s you. So, maybe you didn’t know before, and that’s why I am sharing the news: If you are interested in contributing to ES magazine and seeing your name in the byline, take a look at our 2024 editorial calendar. If there’s a topic you’re interested in, please reach out to me immediately to discuss the particulars.

I look forward to hearing from you and building the future of ES together.

Cheers.