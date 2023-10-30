ABMA is ramping up for BOILER 2024, our second Boiler Technology Conference & Expo, taking place May 1-3 at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado, and I’m excited to share our progress.

BOILER 2024, one of the fastest-growing events of its kind, includes two action-packed days of immersive exposition. The event is expected to draw 1,000-plus attendees and will provide boundless opportunities for engagement with manufacturers, end users, and everything in between.

ABMA’s inaugural Boiler Technology Conference & Expo, BOILER 2022, was created to revolutionize engagement and learning within the boiler supply chain. BOILER 2022, the first and only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain, offered a unique opportunity for boiler industry manufacturers to directly engage with current and potential customers, connect with supply chain partners, and share solutions that advance energy efficiency and address boiler room challenges. But that was just the start.

Exhibitors and attendees at BOILER 2024 will experience numerous enhancements and features that will raise the level of value and opportunities to new heights. BOILER 2024 promises more exhibitors, attendees, networking opportunities, enlightening educational sessions, and tours — bigger but more importantly better.

New features of BOILER 2024 include:

Complimentary shuttle service from the airport;

Boiler room tours of the Gaylord Rockies and Denver International Airport (DIA);

Daily food functions in the expo hall;

An industry mixer (May 1 – pre-show);

A Women in Boilers Panel and Luncheon (May 2);

A Grand Industry Reception (May 2); and

A State of the Boiler Industry Leadership Panel (May 3).

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne will deliver the opening keynote.

Mills is a recalibrated veteran, motivational speaker, actor, author, and an advocate for veterans and amputees. He is the founder and CEO of the Travis Mills Foundation, formed to benefit and assist post-9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. Mills documented his story in the New York Times bestselling memoir, “Tough as They Come.”

Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, Mills continues to overcome life’s challenges, break physical barriers, and defy odds. He lives by his motto: “Never give up. Never quit.”

We are thrilled that almost 80 member companies have secured exhibits for BOILER 2024, and we expect to once again sell out. If you manufacture a product in the boiler room or offer boiler-related services, don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit and promote your business to the boiler supply chain.

As noted above, we are excited to feature boiler room tours at BOILER 2024. The Gaylord Rockies boiler room is set up to serve the 85-acre resort that includes a 1,501-room hotel, food outlets, laundry, retail, indoor/outdoor recreational park, and convention facility that sits on 1.9 million square feet. The boiler room has a heating capacity of more than 100 million Btuh and includes four 6 million Btuh condensing boilers each with low-NOx burners, four 20 million Btuh conventional style boilers each, two steam boilers (for laundry purposes only), six 4,000-gallon domestic water storage tanks, a combined heat and power (CHP) plant with two engines of 2.5 MW each, and a heat exchanger sized for 13 million Btuh transfer.

The DIA is the third-busiest airport in the world. The impressive boiler room meets the needs of more than 69 million passengers and 35,000 employees. The boiler room includes six hot water boilers, each ranging from 20-60 million Btuh, serving all DIA facilities with an area of 6.6 million square feet.

These tours will enhance the attendee experience and offer opportunities to witness two innovative boiler rooms that have been optimized to address each facility’s energy efficiency goals and unique hot water and steam needs.

And there is more to come! BOILER 2024 promises to be an impactful event for the boiler supply chain. If you work with boilers, you should plan to participate.

General attendee registration is now open. Visit BOILER2024.com regularly for updates and additional information.