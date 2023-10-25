IAQ is about more than just occupant health. It’s an economic battle as well. When buildings have bad indoor air quality, their occupants are less productive, disadvantaged learners, and experience adverse health symptoms. As a result, companies reactively spend more money on health care expenses, sick leave, and lost productivity. The better solution is a proactive one.

This white paper from CaptiveAire explores how buildings achieve optimal IAQ through mechanical filtration, outdoor air ventilation, and humidity control.