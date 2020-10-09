PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The need for safe and sustainable cold chain technologies to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine, and vaccines around the world has never been greater. In support of this critical need, Carrier launched the Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program, designed to help customers meet rapidly evolving supply chain demands and make their cold chain activities more effective.

“The times we live in have increased the importance of cold chain resiliency and accelerated the need for more connected solutions from origination to delivery,” said David Appel, president, Carrier Refrigeration. “Carrier is leading the way in research and technologies that will help our customers supply the food, medicine, and vaccines that can improve the health and well-being of the global population. We are uniquely positioned to support customers through our global installed base, broad service capabilities, and decades of experience across the cold chain.”

The Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program complements Carrier’s Heathy Buildings Program, which launched in June with an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthy, safe, efficient, and productive indoor environments. This new program focuses on a health-first cold chain in four areas:

Food & Medicine Security: Addressing cold chain challenges with refrigeration technology ​from farm to fork and production to patient;

Safe Vaccine Distribution: Protecting the temperature-controlled distribution of vaccines;

Connected Cold Chain: Enhancing end-to-end cold chain visibility and intelligence with digital solutions; and

Protecting food, medicine and vaccines through innovative refrigeration solutions.

Whether monitoring vaccines being moved in dry ice at minus 90°C, ensuring the safe transport of perishable food and medicine with high-efficiency, electric-drive Vector® trailer refrigeration units or keeping produce fresh at the supermarket, Carrier offers a portfolio of refrigeration and cargo monitoring solutions to support supply chain resiliency and product safety.

Carrier is in a position to address current and emerging cold chain challenges with an installed base of 1.2 million transport refrigeration units, more than 50,000 commercial refrigeration installations, and comprehensive cargo monitoring capabilities, including real-time solutions, theft prevention, thermal mapping solutions, and logistics optimization.

Carrier continues to advance its digital capabilities, telematics and remote-monitoring offerings that deliver insights and connectivity across the cold chain.

Carrier’s products and services are designed with a dedication to sustainability and include a suite of transport and retail units that use the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide, with a low global warming potential (GWP) of 1 as well as high-efficiency solar charging systems for trailer refrigeration units.

In November 2019, Carrier signed the “Rome Declaration” on the Contribution of the Montréal Protocol to Food Loss Reduction through Sustainable Cold Chain Development, tying food loss and waste to climate change. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain.