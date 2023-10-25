Airedale by Modine, the critical cooling specialists, has today announced the launch of a comprehensive data center cooling design guide for consultants and end-users. This evidenced-based, reference e-book is available online at no cost and will be a valuable resource for those in the industry looking for factual insight and/ or design inspiration on chilled water cooling systems for data centers.

Written by Airedale cooling experts Patrick Cotton, Paul Golding and Reece Thomas, the e-book considers the individual and collective components of an effective and efficient chilled water cooling system. It looks at the particulars of chiller, computer room air handler (CRAH) and controls specifications, with detailed chapters on design requirements such as redundancy, free cooling, server densities, ASHRAE best practice, fan selection, humidity, filtration and power outages.

Controls are a key element of optimizing networked units. The e-book examines the role of internal unit controls, the building management system (BMS), cooling optimization control packages and cloud controls. It looks in detail at how each interacts with the other, their role within a cooling system and the most effective system design for an efficient operation.

Commenting on the e-book, one of its author’s Patrick Cotton, Global Chiller Product Manager at Airedale, said,

“The design of the chilled water cooling system within a data center is a critical part of its infrastructure and it is imperative to engage with a cooling specialist early on in the design process. This guide offers a comprehensive introduction as to what options are available, what areas of design to consider and hopefully guide the user into asking the questions they need to ask early on, to maximize their opportunities for system efficiencies.”

The e-book is available now from the Airedale website. Click here to access it, free-of-charge.

About Airedale

At Airedale, we believe that air conditioning has a critical role to play in an increasingly connected world. We also passionately believe that air conditioning equipment must play a responsible role in an era where sustainability is key to the preservation of our planet. Airedale is a global specialist in providing complete cooling solutions to industries where HVAC is mission critical, like data centres, healthcare, telecoms, education and pharmaceuticals. Our leading edge products, including chillers, close control and air handling units, are backed up with intelligent software solutions and complete applications and service support. With a strong R&D ethos rooted in sustainability and quality, Airedale’s 700+ employees are committed to providing experiences, products, service and solutions that support our clients in meeting their performance, efficiency and sustainability goals. Headquartered in Leeds, U.K. and with facilities in Consett (U.K.), Guadalajara (Spain), Dubai (UAE), Rockbridge (U.S.) and Grenada (U.S.), Airedale is part of Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.