Meeting New Industry Standards with Rooftop Systems and Intelligent Controls

Rooftop units have been the industry go-to for simple and reliable comfort, but with changing standards and customer priorities HVAC projects don’t feel so simple anymore. As HVAC becomes more complex, the solution is bringing state-of-the-art rooftop equipment and controls together in packaged systems. This whitepaper from Trane details how these “intelligent systems” simplify the design process and give you more choices and complete flexibility to meet each customer’s needs including improved efficiency, electrified heating, comfort, and indoor air quality.