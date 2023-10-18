Civil engineering salaries continue to trend up and at a higher rate than recent years according to the 2023 ASCE Civil Engineering Salary Report released by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which cites a median pre-tax income from all sources of $128,000. Base salaries have risen by approximately 7% from 2022 to 2023, up from approximately 6% from 2021 to 2022 and 5% from 2020 to 2021. The median primary income for those civil engineers with a Professional Engineers license was $132,000, nearly $30,000 more than those with no licenses or certifications.

“The current workforce crisis has created a great demand for civil engineers that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states will continue for the next decade,” said ASCE 2023 President Maria C. Lehman, P.E., ENV SP, NAC, F.ASCE. “When you consider the age and condition of much of our infrastructure, along with the additional funding being brought to bear, the demand will continue.”

The report also shows high job satisfaction and opportunities for career growth in 2023. Of the salary survey respondents, 66.3% reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their financial compensation, up from 63.3% in 2022. That number was even higher, though, when asked about overall job satisfaction: 86.7% said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their jobs. In a field that plays such a large role in giving back to and shaping communities, employees want to feel like their role is impactful and creating positive change for others.

More than nine in 10 respondents receive health insurance benefits through their employer and nearly 76% are offered telework options – an increasingly desired employee benefit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, more than two-thirds of survey respondents said they were very satisfied or satisfied with the advancement opportunities afforded by their workplace.

The ASCE Civil Engineering Salary Report is released every fall, collected from responses of Society members about their jobs and financial compensation. This year’s report is derived from over 3,200 member responses.

